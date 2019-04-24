Iâ€™ve always been interested in the Academy/youth players (in a nice way!) but since the emergence of Johnstone, Batchelor, Crowther, Jowitt and now Kershaw over the past four seasons Iâ€™m even more interested, in fact after decades of ignoring home grown players Iâ€™m positively excited.
Here is a list of current young players who are now part of the first team. Can those with the knowledge please fill in the blanks.
Luke Hooley - Dewsbury - Yet to make a first team debut
Lewis Wray - ? -Yet to make a first team debut
Lee Kershaw - Oldham - Made first team debut (1)
Titus Gwaze - ? - Yet to make a first team debut
Jack Croft - ? - Yet to make a first team debut
Yusif Aydin - Available for U19â€™s - Yet to make a first team debut
Oliver Greensmith - Available for U19â€™s - Yet to make a first team debut
Connor Bailey - Available for U19â€™s - Yet to make a first team debut
Although as a team Wakefields U19â€™s and U17â€™s always seem to struggle a bit of late we do seem to have a fair few genuine prospects sprinkled about. More importantly we seem willing to back them with long contracts and real opportunities.
If Iâ€™ve missed any or got stuff wrong please feel free add or alter especially any representative stuff.
