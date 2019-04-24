WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trinity Youth

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Trinity Youth

Post a reply
Trinity Youth
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 2:36 pm
Posted by Fishermanscap on Wed Apr 24, 2019 2:36 pm
Fishermanscap Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 179th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 118
Iâ€™ve always been interested in the Academy/youth players (in a nice way!) but since the emergence of Johnstone, Batchelor, Crowther, Jowitt and now Kershaw over the past four seasons Iâ€™m even more interested, in fact after decades of ignoring home grown players Iâ€™m positively excited.

Here is a list of current young players who are now part of the first team. Can those with the knowledge please fill in the blanks.

Luke Hooley - Dewsbury - Yet to make a first team debut

Lewis Wray - ? -Yet to make a first team debut

Lee Kershaw - Oldham - Made first team debut (1)

Titus Gwaze - ? - Yet to make a first team debut

Jack Croft - ? - Yet to make a first team debut

Yusif Aydin - Available for U19â€™s - Yet to make a first team debut

Oliver Greensmith - Available for U19â€™s - Yet to make a first team debut

Connor Bailey - Available for U19â€™s - Yet to make a first team debut

Although as a team Wakefields U19â€™s and U17â€™s always seem to struggle a bit of late we do seem to have a fair few genuine prospects sprinkled about. More importantly we seem willing to back them with long contracts and real opportunities.

If Iâ€™ve missed any or got stuff wrong please feel free add or alter especially any representative stuff.
Re: Trinity Youth
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 2:38 pm
Posted by Sacred Cow on Wed Apr 24, 2019 2:38 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 41
Rep Position: 145th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1779
Titus Gwaze has also been playing on loan at at Oldham.
Re: Trinity Youth
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 2:41 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Wed Apr 24, 2019 2:41 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 190
Rep Position: 37th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 7047
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Sacred Cow wrote:
Titus Gwaze has also been playing on loan at at Oldham.


Thank goodness for him and Kershaw that it's summer rugby. Games at Oldham were always the 1st to be snowed off in the good old days.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance

2019 - The return of the Prodigal Son.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, BarnsleyGull, beamer, blu9027, charlie, cosmicat, Dave K., dboy, Dunkirk Spirit, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, Fishermanscap, JINJER, Joe Banjo, karetaker, Kettykat, Khlav Kalash, Kirmudgeonly, Mr Bliss, musson, phe13, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, RWB, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, wakefield1990, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,880,3121,51477,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 26th Apr 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 26th Apr 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)