Just been reading on the Northstanders facebook page, that Ryan Atkins is on his way back?
Don't know if there is anything in this.
I liked him when he was first with us, but for me, he would be now behind Tupou and Lyne.
I think short term loan deal would be fine, to cover the injuries etc, but no longer than that. Come the end of this season he will be 34, and personally would rather see us keep MCB longer, or bring on Kershaw/Croft more
Thoughts?
