Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:12 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:12 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2342
Posts: 2342
Just been reading on the Northstanders facebook page, that Ryan Atkins is on his way back?

Don't know if there is anything in this.

I liked him when he was first with us, but for me, he would be now behind Tupou and Lyne.

I think short term loan deal would be fine, to cover the injuries etc, but no longer than that. Come the end of this season he will be 34, and personally would rather see us keep MCB longer, or bring on Kershaw/Croft more

Thoughts?
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:18 pm
Posted by snowie on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:18 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 18928
Posts: 18928
I think he'd be great back up cover for both Centre and second row :)
“The bond between the players is something I’ve never had with any other club. Everyone comes into one and we’re all one group. Whenever we get a new signing, everyone just embraces the culture. It’s what I love about this club and I just can’t wait for the journey ahead.”
the Big Bopper
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:18 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:18 pm
wrencat1873
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 11202
Posts: 11202
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Just been reading on the Northstanders facebook page, that Ryan Atkins is on his way back?

Don't know if there is anything in this.

I liked him when he was first with us, but for me, he would be now behind Tupou and Lyne.

I think short term loan deal would be fine, to cover the injuries etc, but no longer than that. Come the end of this season he will be 34, and personally would rather see us keep MCB longer, or bring on Kershaw/Croft more

Thoughts?


Would be a strange one.
He's still an excellent player and he'd be an excellent player to have as cover but, you'd expect him to be on a decent contract, unless Wire are hoping to get someone else in over there ??
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:20 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:20 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2342
Posts: 2342
Thats exactly what I thought Wrencat
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:33 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:33 pm
cosmicat
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 837
Posts: 837
Welcome back if true
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:41 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:41 pm
Alffi_7
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 1532
Posts: 1532
wrencat1873 wrote:
Would be a strange one.
He's still an excellent player and he'd be an excellent player to have as cover but, you'd expect him to be on a decent contract, unless Wire are hoping to get someone else in over there ??


From our point of view we have Goodwin and Toby King ahead of him at present, Mamo also can do a stint there and Luther Burrell will arrive in July. I'm fairly sure he wont get another contract with us past this season, we could probably be tempted to let him move early if we thought we could bring someone else in. Atkins could also be prepared to move early if it secures him a contract beyond 2019.

