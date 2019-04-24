Fuzzy-Duck wrote:
Ryan Atkins rumoured to be going on loan to Wakefield, has anyone heard anything?
Not heard owt, but he is clearly (and rightly now IMO) behind King in Price's centre position. If the club are confident Burrell could come in and cover centre (along with Mamo) in 2019 then it could be a decent option to free some cap space for a mid season signing?
He's been a good servant to Warrington but I think it's time to move on, either at the end of this season or sooner if the club think we can strengthen elsewhere.