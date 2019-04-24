WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Atkins on loan to Wakefield rumour

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Ryan Atkins on loan to Wakefield rumour

Post a reply
Ryan Atkins on loan to Wakefield rumour
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 12:19 pm
Posted by Fuzzy-Duck on Wed Apr 24, 2019 12:19 pm
Fuzzy-Duck Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2011 9:12 am
Posts: 76
Location: Warrington
Ryan Atkins rumoured to be going on loan to Wakefield, has anyone heard anything?
Posted by Alffi_7 on Wed Apr 24, 2019 12:50 pm
Alffi_7 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 106
Rep Position: 86th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 1532
Fuzzy-Duck wrote:
Ryan Atkins rumoured to be going on loan to Wakefield, has anyone heard anything?


Not heard owt, but he is clearly (and rightly now IMO) behind King in Price's centre position. If the club are confident Burrell could come in and cover centre (along with Mamo) in 2019 then it could be a decent option to free some cap space for a mid season signing?

He's been a good servant to Warrington but I think it's time to move on, either at the end of this season or sooner if the club think we can strengthen elsewhere.
Posted by Or thane on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:05 pm
Or thane Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 38
Rep Position: 148th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 451
Still puts a decent shift in and hits hard going forward. He's a great Squad player and has been awesome for us all in all. We are starting to move on from him and i assume if he leaves at the end of the year will free up a decent wage? Still got plenty of rugby in him and hope he gets a new deal elsewhere if we let him go at the end of the season. I think if he dropped to the championship he would prolong his career a fair few years and be a top player. Time will tell :-)
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:26 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 185
Rep Position: 39th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 208
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 36276
word was going round the pubs at the weekend that the atkins family were looking at houses in yorkshire, that maybe another version of this.
Posted by rubber duckie on Wed Apr 24, 2019 1:37 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 645
Rep Position: 1st / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 12681
He has never made a secret that he wouldn't mind the opportunity to finish his career at Wakefield if the opportunity arose being the club that gave him an opportunity as a starter.
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, chris2925, ColD, Joe Banjo, Johnkendal, MikeyWire, Or thane, Rogues Gallery, rubber duckie, St Helens Wolf, The Speculator, Who are ya!!, wolfinwidnes1 and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,880,2731,37077,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 26th Apr 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 26th Apr 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)