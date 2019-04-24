WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Match videos

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Match videos

Post a reply
Match videos
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:38 am
Posted by tackler thommo on Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:38 am
tackler thommo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 160th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 445
Location: South of Ilkley
No commentary on last 2 match videos.Can anyone explain why pl?
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013:JOINT WINNER PREDICTIONS LEAGUE 2017
Re: Match videos
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:54 am
Posted by Pumpetypump on Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:54 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 160
Rep Position: 48th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 320
Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6773
Location: LS9
Yes I was expecting to hear Mick going nuts as we came back from the dead at Fax, but instead it's just crowd noise.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Betsy Bulls, bringbackjimmy, Bullsmad, jackmac452, JohnQ, Nothus, Stul, The Phantom Horseman, Wilde 3 and 102 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,880,1701,36377,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 26th Apr 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 26th Apr 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)