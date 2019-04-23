WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to Hull

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity On to Hull

Post a reply
On to Hull
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 10:34 pm
Posted by musson on Tue Apr 23, 2019 10:34 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 82
Rep Position: 106th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 28
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 994
Finally caught my breath after the leeds match, still smiling!

Now on to Hull
This will be another very tough test for us
Hull are on the same points as us and will be getting close to putting a full strength team out

Who's likely to be back from injury this week for us?

Woody, Arundle, Ashurst maybe Randal?
Dave was only a last minute inclusion and was carrying an injury on Monday which is a worry

If Joe is fit does kershaw get another run out over MCB?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cocker, coco the fullback, JINJER, Manuel and 105 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,880,05876677,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 26th Apr 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 26th Apr 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)