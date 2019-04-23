Finally caught my breath after the leeds match, still smiling!
Now on to Hull
This will be another very tough test for us
Hull are on the same points as us and will be getting close to putting a full strength team out
Who's likely to be back from injury this week for us?
Woody, Arundle, Ashurst maybe Randal?
Dave was only a last minute inclusion and was carrying an injury on Monday which is a worry
If Joe is fit does kershaw get another run out over MCB?
