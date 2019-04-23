43,865 for the games on Monday.......... A bit of a drop from the last round of fixtures.....average of 7,311 which was what the competition average was before the weekend. Whilst the attendances that were rightly lauded were great, it does look like they were simply papering over the cracks and the question has to be asked, "where were the 35,308 fans who rocked up on Thursday/Friday on Easter Monday?
30 minutes by car from Wigan to Salford yet only 4,017 bothered?
Wakefield is a 10 minute drive from Leeds......6,785....pitiful.....in fact, more than that, disgraceful!
17,247 watched Ipswich Town get relegated to the 3rd tier of football at the weekend.........nearly 7,000 more that watched the 2017 and 2018 SL champions combined....our sport (and the clubs at it's head) need to sort out this issue,because fewer fans at games will have a massive impact on the TV deal ad no amount of selective back slapping will fool those who hold the purse strings
