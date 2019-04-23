WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Art of Spin.....

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Art of Spin.....

Post a reply
The Art of Spin.....
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 8:43 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Apr 23, 2019 8:43 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 577
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2602
43,865 for the games on Monday.......... A bit of a drop from the last round of fixtures.....average of 7,311 which was what the competition average was before the weekend. Whilst the attendances that were rightly lauded were great, it does look like they were simply papering over the cracks and the question has to be asked, "where were the 35,308 fans who rocked up on Thursday/Friday on Easter Monday?

30 minutes by car from Wigan to Salford yet only 4,017 bothered?
Wakefield is a 10 minute drive from Leeds......6,785....pitiful.....in fact, more than that, disgraceful!



17,247 watched Ipswich Town get relegated to the 3rd tier of football at the weekend.........nearly 7,000 more that watched the 2017 and 2018 SL champions combined....our sport (and the clubs at it's head) need to sort out this issue,because fewer fans at games will have a massive impact on the TV deal ad no amount of selective back slapping will fool those who hold the purse strings
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Brid B&W, caslad75, ComeOnYouUll, Dunkirk Spirit, gardener, Gazwire, jayb, leg_end, Traffic, vastman and 172 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,880,0171,71877,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 25th Apr 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
Thu 25th Apr 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 26th Apr 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 26th Apr 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)