Tue Apr 23, 2019 6:53 pm
Wanderer
Workington Town have parted company with (sacked) Leon Pryce. His league record this season, 3 wins from 6 seemingly thought not good enough.
Tue Apr 23, 2019 7:16 pm
Moonshine
Oh dear, losing at home to Haven was obviously too much. Fickle beyond belief.
It is a good rule in life never to apologize. The right sort of people do not want apologies, and the wrong sort of people take a mean advantage of them.
Tue Apr 23, 2019 7:18 pm
Wanderer
It's hardly promotion form though :wink:

