Amendments to the blatant cheating around the play the ball.......And about time too IMO
https://www.superleague.co.uk/article/7 ... ree-policy
It will be interesting to see how these revised rulings stop both the defending player laying in the ruck area and also how the dummy half reacts to having a player laid around in the ruck area.
There's no doubt that coaches and players will now be looking for new ways to exploit and milk easy penalties, so the onus is on the referees to now stamp these ridiculous indents out of our game as it was getting beyond a joke IMO
