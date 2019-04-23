WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New rules: Cheating around the play the ball area

Posted by The Biffs Back on Tue Apr 23, 2019 6:39 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4368
Amendments to the blatant cheating around the play the ball.......And about time too IMO
https://www.superleague.co.uk/article/7 ... ree-policy

It will be interesting to see how these revised rulings stop both the defending player laying in the ruck area and also how the dummy half reacts to having a player laid around in the ruck area.

There's no doubt that coaches and players will now be looking for new ways to exploit and milk easy penalties, so the onus is on the referees to now stamp these ridiculous indents out of our game as it was getting beyond a joke IMO
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

