WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rule Amendments

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rule Amendments

Post a reply
Rule Amendments
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 4:55 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Tue Apr 23, 2019 4:55 pm
Alffi_7 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 102
Rep Position: 86th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 1529
Hopefully this helps resolve the issue as itâ€™s becoming farcical, some teams and players significantly worse than others.

https://www.superleague.co.uk/article/7 ... ree-policy
Re: Rule Amendments
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:02 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:02 pm
karetaker Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 210
Rep Position: 31st / 77,548
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 5034
Location: Out There.
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54 ... ree-policy

Was just reading this,Iâ€™m happy they have acted on this,the Catalan game yesterday was a disgrace,yes I know it was the rule at the time but it was awful to see. Shentonâ€™s was the worse Iâ€™ve seen and Gigot has done it every game Iâ€™ve seen him.
Re: Rule Amendments
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:19 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:19 pm
karetaker Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 210
Rep Position: 31st / 77,548
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 5034
Location: Out There.
Whatâ€™s the betting Gigot will be first to fall foul of these amendments, he as been a master at gaining penalties from this nonsense he will find it hard to not do it.
Re: Rule Amendments
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:25 pm
Posted by Jack Napier on Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:25 pm
Jack Napier Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 176th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2019 8:32 pm
Posts: 40
Good to see. That Catalans vs Cas game was the straw that broke the camel's back. Hopefully this sorts it.
Re: Rule Amendments
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:27 pm
Posted by Jack Napier on Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:27 pm
Jack Napier Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 176th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2019 8:32 pm
Posts: 40
karetaker wrote:
Whatâ€™s the betting Gigot will be first to fall foul of these amendments, he as been a master at gaining penalties from this nonsense he will find it hard to not do it.


The whole Catalans team, and him especially, will be gutted.
Re: Rule Amendments
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:43 pm
Posted by Lost in Leeds on Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:43 pm
Lost in Leeds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 172nd / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 3:57 pm
Posts: 228
Location: Leeds
We can probably thank phil clarke for his non stop complaining about it on sky commentary forcing action. At last theyve moved to stop it.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, easyWire, exeastender, Facsimile, Jack Napier, Lost in Leeds, matt6169, MorePlaymakersNeeded, rubber duckie, silver2, Uncle Rico, Who are ya!! and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,879,9241,65177,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 25th Apr 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
Thu 25th Apr 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 26th Apr 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 26th Apr 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)