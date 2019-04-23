WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Amendments to 2019 referee policy

Amendments to 2019 referee policy
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 4:53 pm
Posted by flipper on Tue Apr 23, 2019 4:53 pm
The following additions / amendments to 2019 referee policy have been introduced with immediate effect:

https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54770/amendments-to--referee-policy
Cricket! We are recruiting for 2019 - please get in touch
if you are interested in getting involved as a player, supporter or sponsor, please get in touch. We are netting now.
Headingley Bramhope Cricket Club

https://twitter.com/headingleycc?lang=en
https://www.instagram.com/headingleybramhopecc/?hl=en
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 4:58 pm
Posted by Gotcha on Tue Apr 23, 2019 4:58 pm
Pathetic from the games controllers. There was no need for this, the useless officials simply had to enforce and interpret the rules correctly that were already in place.

They are incapable, and too many times now they have been shown up because of it. Instead of taking them to task, we now make it look like something new in place.

Glad to see no hiding from it now though, and let's hope it sorts out this pathetic rubbish from the game.

They should have made a load of other announcements though to cover up the other areas the refs can't manage.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], cheekydiddles, christopher, Clearwing, flipper, Gotcha, Holmes, LeedsLurch, malcadele, Maverick Rhino, paddock, ploinerrhino, rollin thunder, taxi4stevesmith, Trebor1, wakefield1990 and 260 guests

