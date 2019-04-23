WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - warrington (a)

warrington (a)
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 11:41 am
Posted by GIANTSRL on Tue Apr 23, 2019 11:41 am
GIANTSRL
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 263
Rep Position: 21st / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 15076
Location: Huddersfield
expect to see macintosh, uate, roberts return.

the big one would be gaskell but he wont return!

cant say looking forward to this one...though salford went there and won. we havent won there in many years and lost our last 4 visits going back to 2015.

dont think mamo will play against us as guess what hes crocked again!!! :IDEA:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, djhudds, Giants54321, SpainesRoadFartown, Steve May, Wood1 and 83 guests

