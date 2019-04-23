Anyone notice the short story in League Express about us being after a halfback on loan from another club? Seems the salary demands scuppered the deal but Kear seems to be looking around for some deal to cover the loss of Chisholm and injury to Keyes. Any ideas who we could be looking at?
I think Lilley and Milnes are the long term option but still have a lot to learn. I’m hopeful Keyes may yet return. He’s still around as he was there yesterday and on Good Friday.
