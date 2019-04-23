WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fullback

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fullback

Post a reply
Fullback
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 9:53 am
Posted by Bullseye on Tue Apr 23, 2019 9:53 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 496
Rep Position: 4th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 29320
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Having seen a fair bit of Ethan Ryan at fullback now Iâ€™m of the opinion we should see him as our longer term first choice in that position. Against Fax he was a real attacking threat and him being able to chime into the line means heâ€™s not restricted to the left wing. In the past I thought that maybe moving him reduced our threat out wide but I think as he grows into the fullback role he can offer more to the side.

Where this leaves Pickersgill Iâ€™m not sure but he was always going to be second fiddle this season if McNally had stayed around. From what Iâ€™ve seen Pickersgill isnâ€™t as effective going forward as Ethan Ryan and defensively Iâ€™d say heâ€™s certainly no better.

So do we continue with Ryan at fullback or still look to bring in a replacement?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Betsy Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, Downbutnotout, Ewwenorfolk, Google Adsense [Bot], Marvin Goolash and 109 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,879,6681,43077,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 25th Apr 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
Thu 25th Apr 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 26th Apr 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 26th Apr 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)