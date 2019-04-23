Having seen a fair bit of Ethan Ryan at fullback now Iâ€™m of the opinion we should see him as our longer term first choice in that position. Against Fax he was a real attacking threat and him being able to chime into the line means heâ€™s not restricted to the left wing. In the past I thought that maybe moving him reduced our threat out wide but I think as he grows into the fullback role he can offer more to the side.
Where this leaves Pickersgill Iâ€™m not sure but he was always going to be second fiddle this season if McNally had stayed around. From what Iâ€™ve seen Pickersgill isnâ€™t as effective going forward as Ethan Ryan and defensively Iâ€™d say heâ€™s certainly no better.
So do we continue with Ryan at fullback or still look to bring in a replacement?
