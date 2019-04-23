WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jowitt

Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 7:27 am
Posted by RWB on Tue Apr 23, 2019 7:27 am
Other than a few mistakes in his first game on the wing, I think he has been class since he's come in. Been patient waiting for game time and has not let anyone down, seems to have found an extra yard of pace from somewhere too. With Caton-Brown signing and Kershaw showing what he can do we've got some serious depth in the backs
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 8:02 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Tue Apr 23, 2019 8:02 am
Always thought the lad was class to be honest.

He didn't win the rookie of the year for nothing in 2016.

Maybe he lost his way a little when Grix came in, but maybe, some of the qualities Grix had, that maybe Jowitt didnt, is starting to rub off on him.

Some kids dont always mature into good players as quickly as others, and I think with the likes of TJ and Batch, we have been very fortunate.

