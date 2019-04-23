WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - We need to do the basics right.....

We need to do the basics right.....
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:50 am
Posted by fartown since 1961 on Tue Apr 23, 2019 5:50 am
Rugby League is essentially a simple game but we seem to have forgotten the basic skills....

Tackle around the legs one down and one up ... opponent canâ€™t run and canâ€™t pass and will go down and stop a quick play the ball

Run onto the ball with aggression and pace.... we might then make the odd tackle bust

Donâ€™t pass to a man standing still....

Both of Londonâ€™s non intercept tries would have been stopped by a â€˜properâ€™ tackle...... but both tacklers went â€˜highâ€™

What Woolford is coaching god only knows because to quote him great â€˜Dâ€™ doesnâ€™t work with poor tackling.

Our much vaunted fitness also looks suspect several players were blowing hard after just 10 minutes and we really do â€˜flatlineâ€™ during games.

A big improvement required after a very â€˜soberingâ€™ Easter weekend that was seven minutes off â€˜totally going pear-shapedâ€™ !!!
Re: We need to do the basics right.....
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 6:05 am
Posted by jools on Tue Apr 23, 2019 6:05 am
Standing a little deeper in attack wouldnâ€™t hurt either! How many intercepted tries have we had scored against us this season???
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: We need to do the basics right.....
Post Tue Apr 23, 2019 6:47 am
Posted by bilko1941 on Tue Apr 23, 2019 6:47 am
jools wrote:
Standing a little deeper in attack wouldnâ€™t hurt either! How many intercepted tries have we had scored against us this season???
three in the last three games.

