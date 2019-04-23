Rugby League is essentially a simple game but we seem to have forgotten the basic skills....
Tackle around the legs one down and one up ... opponent canâ€™t run and canâ€™t pass and will go down and stop a quick play the ball
Run onto the ball with aggression and pace.... we might then make the odd tackle bust
Donâ€™t pass to a man standing still....
Both of Londonâ€™s non intercept tries would have been stopped by a â€˜properâ€™ tackle...... but both tacklers went â€˜highâ€™
What Woolford is coaching god only knows because to quote him great â€˜Dâ€™ doesnâ€™t work with poor tackling.
Our much vaunted fitness also looks suspect several players were blowing hard after just 10 minutes and we really do â€˜flatlineâ€™ during games.
A big improvement required after a very â€˜soberingâ€™ Easter weekend that was seven minutes off â€˜totally going pear-shapedâ€™ !!!
