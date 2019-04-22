WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crowther.

Crowther.
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 9:42 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Mon Apr 22, 2019 9:42 pm
Jordy went about his business today & let no one down, to play 3 positions in the forwards & have the ability to pass well shows he is coming along nice, he will be a prize assert for some years to come !
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 10:21 pm
Posted by dboy on Mon Apr 22, 2019 10:21 pm
Played his part today.

