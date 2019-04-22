So far, we have had a very fortunate run with injuries, but today things took a turn for the worse.
McNally, Pownall, and Woods all picked up what looked like pretty bad injuries. According to JD, McNally suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone; Pownall an ACL, and Woods possible elbow ligament damage. On top of that Ridyard seemed to be struggling more and more as the game progressed.
We only have seven backs in our squad, and one of those (Higginson) is out on loan to Rochdale. We will really miss the three injured players, (plus Ridyard, heaven forbid) and could well struggle to fill key positions. The D/R guys are doing brilliantly - all four of them today - but presumably we need to fill essential positions with 'our own' players.
I'd be interested to hear thoughts on this situation.
McNally, Pownall, and Woods all picked up what looked like pretty bad injuries. According to JD, McNally suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone; Pownall an ACL, and Woods possible elbow ligament damage. On top of that Ridyard seemed to be struggling more and more as the game progressed.
We only have seven backs in our squad, and one of those (Higginson) is out on loan to Rochdale. We will really miss the three injured players, (plus Ridyard, heaven forbid) and could well struggle to fill key positions. The D/R guys are doing brilliantly - all four of them today - but presumably we need to fill essential positions with 'our own' players.
I'd be interested to hear thoughts on this situation.