This week's results
Week 12
Catalans 37 Castleford 16 - Catalans by CAT 21
Huddersfield 24 London 19 - Hudderfield by 5
Hull KR 6 Warrington 54 - Warrington by 48
Salford 26 Wigan 30 - Wigan by 4
St Helens 62 Hull FC 16 - St Helens by 46
Wakefield 26 Leeds 24 - Wakefield by 2
This week's scores
7 Dozy, Rhinos_bish
5 Carisma HFC, KingRoss11, Rotherhamrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
4 ALAW, Biff Tannen, BRK, Clearwing, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, LJ54, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark,
Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino, Steamy, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back, Tigertot, Xykojen
3 Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Frosties, Steve Slippery Morris
Overall table
58 Rhinos_bish
55 ALAW
54 Biff Tannen, FoxyRhino
53 KingRoss11
52 BRK
51 John Boy 13, Steamy, Tad Rhino
50 Deanos Rhinos, Taxi4stevesmith
49 The Biffs Back
48 Rhinos69
47 Finglas, Jamie101, Rotherhamrhino
46 Dozy, Steve Slippery Morris
45 Sarahgrhino
44 Tigertot
43 Bigdave1904, Rhino-Mark
42 Carisma HFC, Clearwing, Ducknumber1, Rhino46
41 Dave1612, Southstander.com, Xykojen
39 Frosties
38 JMT, LJ54
35 Mattyhobson6
29 Highbury Rhino
23 Loiner81
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Games for this round are all on Saturday and Sunday so you have a couple of extra days to make your predictions (first game is 3pm on Saturday 27th April)
London (LON) v Salford (SAL)
Wigan (WIG) v Castleford (CAS)
Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leeds (LEE) v Hull KR (HKR)
St Helens (STH) v Catalans (CAT)
Warrington (WAR) v Huddersfield
Good luck
