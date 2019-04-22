Short turnaround this weekâ€¦ Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures, entries in by 2.30pm Saturday please:
Toulouse vs York
Toronto vs Swinton
Barrow vs Featherstone
Batley vs Leigh
Bulls vs Rochdale
Sheffield vs Halifax
Widnes vs Dewsbury
BONUS: Points scored by Dane Chisholm vs Barrow on Sunday (within 1 either way).
