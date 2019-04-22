WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 11

2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 11
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:43 pm
Posted by le penguin on Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:43 pm
le penguin User avatar
Short turnaround this weekâ€¦ Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures, entries in by 2.30pm Saturday please:

Toulouse vs York
Toronto vs Swinton
Barrow vs Featherstone
Batley vs Leigh
Bulls vs Rochdale
Sheffield vs Halifax
Widnes vs Dewsbury

BONUS: Points scored by Dane Chisholm vs Barrow on Sunday (within 1 either way).
Posted by le penguin on Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:45 pm
le penguin User avatar
Toulouse vs York ......................... Toulouse by 10
Toronto vs Swinton ...................... Toronto by 34
Barrow vs Featherstone ................ Fev by 20
Batley vs Leigh ............................ Leigh by 14
Bulls vs Rochdale ......................... Bulls by 24
Sheffield vs Halifax ....................... Sheffield by 8
Widnes vs Dewsbury ..................... Widnes by 22

BONUS: Points scored by Dane Chisholm vs Barrow on Sunday.................. 12
Posted by DrFeelgood on Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:52 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Toulouse vs York Toulouse by 6
Toronto vs Swinton Toronto by 24
Barrow vs Featherstone Fev by 14
Batley vs Leigh Leigh by 10
Bulls vs Rochdale Bulls by 16
Sheffield vs Halifax Sheffield by 12
Widnes vs Dewsbury Widnes by 22

Bonus 14
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

