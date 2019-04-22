WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 10 League Table

Posted by le penguin on Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:41 pm
Some change on the podium this week as bullinenemyland missed this week. This weekâ€™s joint winner with 22 points â€“ SOLLY86 â€“ jumps into second place, 7 points behind Bullseye who keeps up his dominance. alex 0604 also moves into joint 3rd. Nelson the other top points scorer this week, 8 out of 10 winners, 1 exact margin and the bonus.

112 Bullseye
105 S0LLY86
100 le penguin
100 alex 0604

98 paulwalker71
96 bull on a canary
94 Bulls4
94 rambull1967
94 broadybull87
91 bullinenemyland
91 Jimmy 4 Bradford
89 Steel City Bull
86 herr rigsby
86 kaybenbull
86 Johnbulls
85 FevGrinder
84 Bendybulls
83 charlie caroli
83 tackler thommo
82 Pumpetypump
82 Fr13daY
82 DrFeelgood
80 Nelson
76 bringbackjimmy
76 jackmac452
70 Bent&Bongser
68 Bull Mania
68 Marvin Goolash
60 Bullnorthern
56 RagingBull
53 Ferocious Aardvark
51 Scarey71
35 roger daly
28 dddooommm
25 Pyrah123
8 thepimp007
8 hooligan27
4 Highlander
3 RickyF1

