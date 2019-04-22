freddies wig wrote:
Any ideas? Post below..
Hard to say Freddie as it doesnâ€™t seem to be down to just one area and Iâ€™m at a loss to rationalise it.
Last year for example our attack looked clueless at times but our defence was one of the best.
How can that go to being one of the worst in the division shipping in nearly 90 points in the last 2 games?
No doubt RM will point out the injuries and not being able to field his strongest team yet but I wonder if there comes a time when a coach and group of players canâ€™t go any further with the same game plan?