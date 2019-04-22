WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whatâ€™s going wrong?

Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:01 pm
freddies wig on Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:01 pm
Any ideas? Post below..
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:49 pm
faxcar on Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:49 pm
freddies wig wrote:
Any ideas? Post below..

Hard to say Freddie as it doesnâ€™t seem to be down to just one area and Iâ€™m at a loss to rationalise it.
Last year for example our attack looked clueless at times but our defence was one of the best.
How can that go to being one of the worst in the division shipping in nearly 90 points in the last 2 games?
No doubt RM will point out the injuries and not being able to field his strongest team yet but I wonder if there comes a time when a coach and group of players canâ€™t go any further with the same game plan?
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 8:12 pm
Greg Florimos Boots on Mon Apr 22, 2019 8:12 pm
3 Years is a decent time span for a coach and usually after that sort of time its not unusual for things to go stale. Poor recruitment once again when given money to spend and rumours of discontent in the camp and its really time for the board to make a decision. His contract is up and its only fair one way or another to either back him or cut all ties now. The question in the past has always been could anyone do any better, and the answer has probably been no but now the question has to be could anybody do any worse. Given performances so far the season its hard to answer anything but no.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."â€• Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." â€• Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" â€• Abraham Lincoln

