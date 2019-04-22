WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Unacceptable

Unacceptable
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 6:36 pm
Posted by Old Timer No 4 on Mon Apr 22, 2019 6:36 pm
Old Timer No 4 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
This team is in real trouble.Shocking defensibly, error prone, too many not good enough, and if beaten by Leeds could possibly be bottom at the week-end if London beat Salford. Don,t think they will, but can,t rely on that.
Men against boys today(Warrington)
Reasons? small squad, too many key players missing, too many not good enough. So slow at the PTB compared to the opposition, not attacking in numbers,crazy offloads and knock-ons every single game.
Injuries are killing us, but that doesn,t excuse basic errors.They are now low on confidence and it shows.
No leaders barking orders and always gift teams possession, and cannot kill teams off, this is now serious.
Yes, we should at some point get some players back, but by then it could be too late.
How many missing today???7,8,9,10,11?? and have lost at least another two in Tommy Lee and Garbutt..ridiculous.
Where is any win coming from...totally jacked off.
Massive mistake going for a small squad and we are now paying for it.110 points conceded in two games, killing our points difference.
Just having a moan guys , but after going for nearly 60 years think I am entitled! :DEPRESSED:
Re: Unacceptable
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 6:52 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Mon Apr 22, 2019 6:52 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Apart from all that are you happy
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Unacceptable
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:31 pm
Posted by Old Timer No 4 on Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:31 pm
Old Timer No 4 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
fun time frankie wrote:
Apart from all that are you happy


Yes I am. Thanks for asking. As long as I wake up each day and most of my bits are working, can,t complain. Just want the team to wake up!
Re: Unacceptable
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:43 pm
Posted by The Railwayman on Mon Apr 22, 2019 7:43 pm
The Railwayman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Appreciate your predicament but perhaps it was a bad time to play Warrington. I mean after two shambolic performances against Saints and Salford this group had something to prove and unfortunately you were in the firing line. Just forget this weekend and move on.

