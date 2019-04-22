This team is in real trouble.Shocking defensibly, error prone, too many not good enough, and if beaten by Leeds could possibly be bottom at the week-end if London beat Salford. Don,t think they will, but can,t rely on that.
Men against boys today(Warrington)
Reasons? small squad, too many key players missing, too many not good enough. So slow at the PTB compared to the opposition, not attacking in numbers,crazy offloads and knock-ons every single game.
Injuries are killing us, but that doesn,t excuse basic errors.They are now low on confidence and it shows.
No leaders barking orders and always gift teams possession, and cannot kill teams off, this is now serious.
Yes, we should at some point get some players back, but by then it could be too late.
How many missing today???7,8,9,10,11?? and have lost at least another two in Tommy Lee and Garbutt..ridiculous.
Where is any win coming from...totally jacked off.
Massive mistake going for a small squad and we are now paying for it.110 points conceded in two games, killing our points difference.
Just having a moan guys , but after going for nearly 60 years think I am entitled!
