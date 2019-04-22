WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Joint 3rd

Mon Apr 22, 2019 6:11 pm
Mrs Barista
Mrs Barista
Joint 3rd after 12 rounds. I was not expecting that. :lol:

Huge game coming up v Wakefield, a real "must win" if we want to stick in and around the play off spots. Hopefully some bodies back, best case vs today Shaul, Griffin, Houghton, Paea, Ellis, Lane? Suspect Shaul may still be missing along with Savelio and Bowden, but fingers crossed.
Mon Apr 22, 2019 6:24 pm
hull2524
hull2524
whilst today was really really poor imo looking at the bigger picture yea being joint 3rd is not bad at all,
Mon Apr 22, 2019 6:29 pm
Jake the Peg
Jake the Peg
Were 5th

 Full time (Hover Score) 
