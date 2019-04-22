WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Liking Posts Tab ?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Liking Posts Tab ?

Post a reply
Liking Posts Tab ?
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 10:19 am
Posted by Kennedy on Mon Apr 22, 2019 10:19 am
Kennedy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 69
Rep Position: 112th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2018 12:25 pm
Posts: 130
What's happened to it, I am quite upset. :D
Re: Liking Posts Tab ?
Post Mon Apr 22, 2019 10:28 am
Posted by Freddie Miller. on Mon Apr 22, 2019 10:28 am
Freddie Miller. Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 66
Rep Position: 115th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 635
Location: Australia
Kennedy wrote:
What's happened to it, I am quite upset. :D


There is a major problem. I have had 23 likes by BING(ROBOT) since Friday with some going back to December.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, caslad75, Fishermanscap, Him, Kennedy, Levrier, little wayne69, northmanchesterdevil, Someday, SRV, steadygetyerboots-on, themightynortherner, upthecats, wrencat1873 and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,878,8961,38277,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 12:00
WSL
ST.HELENSW
v
BRADFORDW
TODAY 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
HULL FC
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
SHEFFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
TODAY 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
CASTLEFORD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)