Leeds want jake
Post Sun Apr 21, 2019 8:51 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sun Apr 21, 2019 8:51 pm
Weve turned down Â£1/2m from Leeds for connor according to league Express. Let's hope they go away and connor doesn't get his head turned . I expect they'd have made him Ã  marquee player with a fee like that
Re: Leeds want jake
Post Sun Apr 21, 2019 9:04 pm
Posted by Windy winger on Sun Apr 21, 2019 9:04 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Weve turned down Â£1/2m from Leeds for connor according to league Express. Let's hope they go away and connor doesn't get his head turned . I expect they'd have made him Ã  marquee player with a fee like that

Apparently theyâ€™ve moved on and looked elsewhere, good news .
Re: Leeds want jake
Post Sun Apr 21, 2019 9:05 pm
Posted by Hasbag on Sun Apr 21, 2019 9:05 pm
Don't think he would fancy Leeds. If he was to move on then he can do so much better than Leeds.

