Post Sun Apr 21, 2019 3:30 pm
cosmicat on Sun Apr 21, 2019 3:30 pm
Q,do new stadiums use solar panels on stadium roof ? Just thinking about new bv and cost savings, yes our weather is unpredictable but surely everlittle helps
Re: New stadium
Post Sun Apr 21, 2019 4:00 pm
wrencat1873 on Sun Apr 21, 2019 4:00 pm
cosmicat wrote:
Q,do new stadiums use solar panels on stadium roof ? Just thinking about new bv and cost savings, yes our weather is unpredictable but surely everlittle helps


In theory, it sounds like a great idea, with large areas that should take advantage of sunlight etc but, surely they would be susceptible to getting damaged when balls are kicked onto the stand roof ?
Re: New stadium
Post Sun Apr 21, 2019 4:14 pm
cosmicat on Sun Apr 21, 2019 4:14 pm
Ok yes good thinking! Could there be a solution?

