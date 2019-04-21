How will we line up? Strongest squad looks like:
Darnell
Jerry
Turner
Jake Wardle
Uate
Frawley
Russell or Grix
Matagi
O Brien
English
Mellor
Joe Wardle
Murphy
Leeming
Taai
Clough
Bruno
Altho I don't see Jon Luke and Grix been named if they aren't playing.
If Woolford puts Grix to full back and Darnell in another position I will be very disappointed in Woolford.
