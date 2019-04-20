WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Warrington Town FC

Post Sat Apr 20, 2019 9:26 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Apr 20, 2019 9:26 pm
What a result today.
1-2 at Stalybridge Utd.
Up to 2nd leapfrogging Stalybridge.
It's been a great month. 5 wins on the bounce to go from play off potential to near automatic promotion.

And one of the best free kicks you'll ever see...https://twitter.com/MattTurner_WG/statu ... 56069?s=19
once a wire always a wire

