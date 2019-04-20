There were a few walking out on Thursday who seemed to be quite down about our prospects in the coming games, obviously down to our now alarming injury 'crisis.' I suppose time will tell, I agree with some comments on here that the starting pack wasn't right against Cas, but the lack of aggression and some devilment is what disappointed me, in a derby game, it was all a bit soft. We certainly did improve in every dept. 2nd half, but not to be, and another close defeat Which brings me onto the season as a whole so far. Take Warrington, able to spend far more than us, I dare say in pure recruiting talent, maybe the 'richest' club in the league? Yet had we beaten them not so long back, which we nearly did, we would both now be on 14 points! I think they've only really had Goodwin out injured as a regular, so a bit of perspective is probably needed. We keep battling away, and there is an amazing amount of spirit in the whole club, if we can get a few wins in the next 6 weeks, you just never know what we could achieve when the big guns return from injury, how good would a Wembley appearance be......