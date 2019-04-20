Having had chance to see all the comments, yes we were the better side for 3/4 of game and deservedly had that 14 point gap but from the interception try to narrow it down to 8 points we never had the ball after that with everything going against us. One interesting thing was at 8 points down they took the easy 2 point penalty to narrow it down to one score and with Lilley in your side drop goal was layed on
Sorry for the error earlier notes. Try again Having had chance to see all the comments, yes we were the better side for 3/4 of the game and deserved our 14 point lead. As soon as they scored the interception try to narrow the gap to 8 points nothing went for us. Interesting they took the easy 2 point penalty to narrow the gap to just 1 score and as soon as the game was tied that man Lilley wasted no time in dropping a gaol. Disappointing it was our performance continued from the victory over London and with 4 tries each it was the penalties in the end along with that drop goal to make all the difference. The top half of the table is very tight but we do now need to put our performance into points on the table starting in Toulouse on Easter Monday. James Saltonstall took the MOM and the 3 points in the Shay Lounge with 2 points to Ben Kavanagh and 1 point to Shaun Robinson. James now leads on 8 points with Shaun 2nd on 7 with Steve Tyrer, Will Sharp and Ed Barber on 6. In Club 1873 the £25 voucher went to David Waite number 126 and the £20 voucher to Michael Gott number 94. We are at Sheffield next Sunday 28th April KO 3.00pm. The supporters coach leaves the Shay at 12.30pm. Adults £12 with juniors £6. Our 6th round Coral Challenge Cup tie is on Friday 10th May KO 8.00pm. The supporters coach leaves at 6.15. Adults £9 with up to 2 juniors free with an adult. For the Summer Bash on Saturday 18th May the coach leaves at 2.00pm to give you time in Blackpool before our game against Bradford at 8.00pm or to see action from some of the other games. To book on any coach phone me on 07714488080. The half time draw for £329 was 1235 Neil neilarber43@gmail.com
