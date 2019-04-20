Wit ha busted side following yesterday, who will play on Monday? With the injuries we are already aware of i would go:
Hardaker
Escare
Hankinson
Gildart
Budgy
Williams
Smith
Flower
Borough
Navarette
Geenwood
Smithies
Lockers
Bullock
Partington
ISA
Tautai
That would be debuts for Harry smith and Amir Borough. Go for it guys.
This assumes we are missing:
Manfredi
Davies
Sarginson
Sammut
Clubb
Powell
Faz
Shorrocks
Thoughts
