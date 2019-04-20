WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for Salford

Team for Salford
Sat Apr 20, 2019 10:44 am
Tricky Dicky
Tricky Dicky User avatar
Wit ha busted side following yesterday, who will play on Monday? With the injuries we are already aware of i would go:


Hardaker
Escare
Hankinson
Gildart
Budgy
Williams
Smith
Flower
Borough
Navarette
Geenwood
Smithies
Lockers

Bullock
Partington
ISA
Tautai

That would be debuts for Harry smith and Amir Borough. Go for it guys.



This assumes we are missing:

Manfredi
Davies
Sarginson
Sammut
Clubb
Powell
Faz
Shorrocks

Thoughts
Sat Apr 20, 2019 11:01 am
Rogues Gallery
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Jack Wells played for Swinton on Friday so may be in for consideration. Also got told that Harry Rushton may feature and maybe Liam Marshall.
Sat Apr 20, 2019 11:02 am
Bigredwarrior
Looks about right. Lammy has already said Smith and Burrugh will come in and said Hankinson did ok.
I think when we get some forwards back, I’d leave Smithies in the 2nd row ahead of Isa. The lads doing a cracking job and he’s already good enough to stay in our 17. Looks like a natural replacement for Lockers when hangs his boots up.
Sat Apr 20, 2019 11:06 am
Grimmy
Grimmy User avatar
Are we expecting Lockers and Greenwood to back up given they were only fit enough to return to the bench?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

The_Enforcer wrote:
Most idiotic post ever goes to Grimmy..... The way to restart should be an arm wrestle between a designated player from each side.
Sat Apr 20, 2019 11:12 am
apollosghost
Squad

https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2019 ... vs-salford

Shorrocks in, mustn't have been as bad as it looked thankfully.

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, bazdev, Bigredwarrior, Blueblood, FearTheVee, Froggy, goobervision, Grimmy, Itchy Arsenal, Jukesays, MelbourneWarrior, P-J, Pie Eyed, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RichieS, Rogues Gallery, saint taff, ShortArse, Sweaty Betty's, Terry Griffiths, The_Enforcer, Tricky Dicky and 296 guests

