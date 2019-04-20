WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 3 or 4 is enough

Sat Apr 20, 2019 7:52 am
Posted by ello mum
I thought the commentary on the Hull game was the best I have heard in years, 1 commentator, 1 or 2 summarisors and 1 pitch side is sufficient. Remove T O'Connor, Phil Clarke and Stuart Cummins, replace Eddie and I would consider subscribing to Sky sports again.
Also thought Jodie Cunningham was ver good,
Proof that too many cooks spoil thr broth.

