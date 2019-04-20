WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A completely new Sky commentary team? New Women?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace A completely new Sky commentary team? New Women?

Post a reply
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Apr 20, 2019 7:38 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 222
Rep Position: 17th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 6128
Location: Carcassonne, France
Did anyone notice that the commentary team for Sky's Hull derby coverage contained two new women? No Barrie McDermott, Terence O'Connor or Phillip Clark. Just two new women. I didn't catch their names but one seemed to be a British Hull FC fan, and the post match interviewer was an Australian. Notably there was no Angela Powers.

Presumably William Arthur, with his new responsibilities as main caller will give up his Catalans home game calling. Who will take over from him there? Roderick Studd? Or a woman?

Does the emergence of William Arthur as mean an end to the old commentary team and the emergence of a new team including more new women? Does the departure of Neville Smith mean a house cleaning or at least a reshuffle at Sky's rugby league? I hope so.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Apr 20, 2019 7:44 am, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Posted by MGarbutt1986 on Sat Apr 20, 2019 7:43 am
MGarbutt1986 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 54
Rep Position: 95th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:06 am
Posts: 649
Y A W N
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Apr 20, 2019 7:45 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 222
Rep Position: 17th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 6128
Location: Carcassonne, France
MGarbutt1986 wrote:
Y A W N


Are you a misogynist?

You have nothing to contribute to an important issue.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Apr 20, 2019 7:49 am, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Posted by [Gareth] on Sat Apr 20, 2019 7:47 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 32
Rep Position: 117th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 14110
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Are you a misogynist?


Are you a complete muppet?
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Apr 20, 2019 8:02 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 222
Rep Position: 17th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 6128
Location: Carcassonne, France
[Gareth] wrote:
Are you a complete muppet?


Why can't you discuss the important topic? Nothing intelligent to say as usual?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Bullseye, Dave K., djhudds, ducknumber1, GUBRATS, HuddsRL5, infamous grouse, jayb, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Khlav Kalash, Mike1970, Ovavoo, Upanunder and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,878,0172,08477,5414,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TODAY 10:35
NRL
ST.GEORGE
v
MANLY
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
Mon 22nd Apr 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Mon 22nd Apr 12:00
WSL
ST.HELENSW
v
BRADFORDW
Mon 22nd Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Mon 22nd Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
WARRINGTON
Mon 22nd Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Mon 22nd Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
HULL FC
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)