Did anyone notice that the commentary team for Sky's Hull derby coverage contained two new women? No Barrie McDermott, Terence O'Connor or Phillip Clark. Just two new women. I didn't catch their names but one seemed to be a British Hull FC fan, and the post match interviewer was an Australian. Notably there was no Angela Powers.
Presumably William Arthur, with his new responsibilities as main caller will give up his Catalans home game calling. Who will take over from him there? Roderick Studd? Or a woman?
Does the emergence of William Arthur as mean an end to the old commentary team and the emergence of a new team including more new women? Does the departure of Neville Smith mean a house cleaning or at least a reshuffle at Sky's rugby league? I hope so.
