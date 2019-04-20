Do not play Isa or Tautai again.
Even with injuries, we have better young lads who will offer more these thee two jokers. Isa is a nothing player, offers nothing but ineffective hit ups. We know what Tautai can do when he wants to but he looks to be just turning up for his wages and does not look like he wants to be here.
