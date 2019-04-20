WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Plea to Lam

Sat Apr 20, 2019 2:26 am
The_Enforcer
Do not play Isa or Tautai again.

Even with injuries, we have better young lads who will offer more these thee two jokers. Isa is a nothing player, offers nothing but ineffective hit ups. We know what Tautai can do when he wants to but he looks to be just turning up for his wages and does not look like he wants to be here.
Sat Apr 20, 2019 3:34 am
NickyKiss
Tautai made one great run in attack but defensively he’s an absolute disgrace. I’ve never seen a player who is just consistently struggling to get back in the line and who’s discipline is so poor due to always being in scramble mode.

Isa I’ll support. He’s no superstar but he’s not a bad player to have in your squad.

