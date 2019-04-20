WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Peroux should be put in prison!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Peroux should be put in prison!

Post a reply
Peroux should be put in prison!
Post Sat Apr 20, 2019 1:23 am
Posted by MR FRISK on Sat Apr 20, 2019 1:23 am
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 139th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1781
After Shorrocks nearly had his head taken off towards the end i think Peroux should be arrested and taken to prison! the lad is in hospital with a possible broken neck! :READING:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], fleabag, moto748, The_Enforcer and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,877,92486177,5414,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 08:30
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TODAY 10:35
NRL
ST.GEORGE
v
MANLY
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NEWCASTLE
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
Mon 22nd Apr 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Mon 22nd Apr 12:00
WSL
ST.HELENSW
v
BRADFORDW
Mon 22nd Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Mon 22nd Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
WARRINGTON
Mon 22nd Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Mon 22nd Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
HULL FC
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)