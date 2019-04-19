WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Record SL attendance...

Record SL attendance...
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 9:06 pm
Posted by Clearwing on Fri Apr 19, 2019 9:06 pm
...for a single round of games: 79,173. Beats the previous record, set in 07, by around 1k. Good news for a change.
