WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Barrow (H)

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Barrow (H)

Post a reply
Barrow (H)
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:18 pm
Posted by roofaldo2 on Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:18 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 39
Rep Position: 107th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2989
Well it's Barrow on Monday and as fun as these last minute comeback wins have been over the last couple of games, I'd be happy if we get through a game against a team with 1 win in 10 games with a decent win with a nice big scoreline
Re: Barrow (H)
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:26 pm
Posted by Nothus on Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:26 pm
Nothus User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 89
Rep Position: 62nd / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 5198
Location: Bradford
It's games like this where we need to be making the most of our large squad. Use the fresh players and we should be ok.
Re: Barrow (H)
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 9:22 pm
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Fri Apr 19, 2019 9:22 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 42
Rep Position: 104th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 48
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3538
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'd personally go for:

Pickersgill
Foggin-Johnston
Oakes
Gibson
Grant
Lilley
Milnes
Kirk
Hallas
Bustin
Garside
Hodgson
Minchella

Wildie
Peltier
Wood
Milton

EDIT: Maybe Green on the bench instead of Wood/Milton.

Possibly give Ryan and Crossley a rest as they have played all games so far although Ryan can be in if needs be. We also need to pick and choose which games Webster plays and for me, to keep him fresh, he misses either this one or Rochdale next weekend.

I'd also like to see Wildie rested in one of the next two games. Lilley/Hallas at hooker. Pickersgill 6, Milnes 7, Ryan at 1.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beechville, Betsy Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, jayb, kaybenbull, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, roofaldo2, tackler thommo, thepimp007, woolly07, zapperbull and 194 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,877,8672,44277,5414,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CANTERBURY
6-14
SOUTHS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
20-21
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL FC
56-12
HULL KR
 Full Time  
 CH1
CRUSADERS
70-8
WEST WALES
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
10-36
ST.HELENS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
38-18
HUDDERSFIELD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
12-36
SALFORD
 Full Time  
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
26-52
TORONTO
 Full Time  
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
30-12
LEIGH
 Full Time  
 CH
HALIFAX
26-33
BRADFORD BULLS
 Full Time  
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
36-22
ROCHDALE
 Full Time  
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
28-30
LONDON SKOLARS
 Full Time  
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
26-18
DONCASTER
 Full Time  
 CH1
OLDHAM
28-36
HUNSLET
 Full Time  
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
18-33
WHITEHAVEN
 Full Time  
 CH
SHEFFIELD
44-16
TOULOUSE
 Full Time  
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
42-12
YORK
 Full Time  
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
8-20
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)