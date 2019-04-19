Well it's Barrow on Monday and as fun as these last minute comeback wins have been over the last couple of games, I'd be happy if we get through a game against a team with 1 win in 10 games with a decent win with a nice big scoreline
EDIT: Maybe Green on the bench instead of Wood/Milton.
Possibly give Ryan and Crossley a rest as they have played all games so far although Ryan can be in if needs be. We also need to pick and choose which games Webster plays and for me, to keep him fresh, he misses either this one or Rochdale next weekend.
I'd also like to see Wildie rested in one of the next two games. Lilley/Hallas at hooker. Pickersgill 6, Milnes 7, Ryan at 1.
