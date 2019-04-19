WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - mid season (almost) reflection

mid season (almost) reflection
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 6:43 pm
Posted by GiantJake1988 on Fri Apr 19, 2019 6:43 pm


I don't think we're good enough for the play offs - today is evidence of that.

3rd & 4th are too far gone now to catch. Anyone who disagrees are being very optimistic I think. Are we capable of winning 4 games more then Hull or Cas in the remainder of the season? NO. If Leeds beat Wakey on Monday we will be 2 points off 5th. But as and when Wakey get players back lets face it - they are far more consistent than us even with half their squad out.

Its strange how 1 player (Gaskell) seems to effect us so much. Lets face it, he will play around 50% of our remaining games which means were likely to struggle in 50% of the games. If Tom Holmes is fit now, would anyone give him a chance?

Leroy Cudjoe? will we see him this season? ive heard rumours suggesting we wont. I chose not to believe them but Woolford has been extremely quiet on Cudjoe who 3 weeks ago was due back for this period. I wish the club would clarify.

Dale Ferguson, will we see him this season?

We have the makings of a decent team but we need at least 2 more props for next year. Matagi has 1 good game every 4 or 5, it isnt good enough. Same goes for Seb.

Our discipline is terrible. We are up against it every game for the amount of errors we make and penalties we give away, nothing changes.

I see us finishing in 9th or 10th in the table in front of London, Hull KR and possibly Wigan or Leeds.

We need to stop living on "we have players missing" excuse. We are far better off for injuries compared to most teams. We were only 4 players off a full strength side today as only English, Mellor, Gaskell & Cudjoe were missing who would make the starting 17.
Positives so far:

Darnell at FB
Alex Mellor
Kruise Leeming (apart from today)
Gaskell (when he plays)

Negatives:

Injuries
Our discipline
Jerry - been very very poor this year.
Overseas players in general

