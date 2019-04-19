This week's results
Week 11
Castleford 28 Wakefield 26 - Castleford by 2
London 6 Catalans 39 - Catalans by 33
Hull FC 56 Hull KR 12 - Hull FC by 44
Leeds 38 Huddersfield 18 - Leeds by 20
Warrington 12 Salford 36 - Salford by 24
Wigan 10 St Helens 36 - St Helens by 26
This week's scores
7 Biff Tannen
5 ALAW, BRK, Deanos Rhinos, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, KingRoss11, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Sarahgrhino, Steamy, Tad Rhino, The Biffs Back, Xykojen
4 Bigdave1904, Dozy, Ducknumber1, Frosties, LJ54, Rhino-Mark, Rotherhamrhino, Steve Slippery Morris
3 Carisma HFC, Dave1612, JMT, Southstander.com, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
2 Clearwing, Highbury Rhino
Overall table
51 ALAW, Rhinos_bish
50 Biff Tannen, FoxyRhino
48 BRK, KingRoss11
47 John Boy 13, Steamy, Tad Rhino
46 Deanos Rhinos
45 Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back
44 Rhinos69
43 Bigdave1904, Finglas, Jamie101, Steve Slippery Morris
42 Rotherhamrhino
41 Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com
40 Tigertot
39 Dozy, Ducknumber1, Rhino-Mark
38 Clearwing, Dave1612, JMT, Rhino46
37 Carisma HFC, Xykojen
36 Frosties
35 Mattyhobson6
34 LJ54
25 Highbury Rhino
23 Loiner81
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Catalans (CAT) v Castleford (CAS)
Huddersfield (HUD) v London (LON)
Hull KR (HKR) v Warrington (WAR)
Salford (SAL) v Wigan (WIG)
St Helens (STH) v Hull FC (HFC)
Wakefield (WAK) v Leeds (LEE)
All predictions will need to be in by on Easter Monday at 3pm when all games (except the Catalans v Castleford game) kick off
Good luck
