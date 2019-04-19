WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eddie Hemmings

Eddie Hemmings
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:24 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:24 pm
Ruune Rebellion
Strong-running second rower
I for one am sorry to see him go. Luke gales drop goal, halls last minute try or wide to West wouldnâ€™t be the same with Bill Arthur commentating
Re: Eddie Hemmings
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:35 pm
Posted by Newbridge_Wolf on Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:35 pm
Newbridge_Wolf
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Seconded. Gets a lot of stick, but wonâ€™t be the same without hearing his voice.
Re: Eddie Hemmings
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:38 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:38 pm
ThePrinter
Gold RLFANS Member
Yeah fair play to guy, I know especially later on in his career he annoyed fans with his commentary but he was always clearly passionate and has given 30 years service to the sport. Happy retirement.

One point though just now at his goodbye post match, even then Phil Clarke is insufferable and tries his philosopher style talk saying goodbye and sounds fake whereas Carney just spoke genuine to him.
