Armavinit wrote:
Supreme effort last Saturday, backed up today. I suspect a game too far on Monday and retribution against Wakey next week. FC put a lot into defence today. Not expecting them to lie down but give it a good dig, bit like the cup last season. Mark Sneyd is back to his brilliant best. The way he organised the line both attack and defence was excellent.
Bienek if fit surely must get a game as we rotate the squad,but hasnt been mentioned.
With Ratu back probably move Jack Logan back to centre and give Tuimavave a break
Maybe Connor Scott will play at left centre.
Expect Connor,Sneyd and Kelly selected but rotated again
Forwards coming in Hadley,Thompson,Fash and possibly Brown.