Saints away
Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:07 pm
Mrs Barista
Certainly the toughest game of the season on paper. Boys in the cryochamber and we have Naulago, Green, Hadley, Fash and possibly Brown to rotate. One eye on the Wakey game as well, interesting to see our approach after the procession in today's second half.
Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:15 pm
Armavinit
Certainly the toughest game of the season on paper. Boys in the cryochamber and we have Naulago, Green, Hadley, Fash and possibly Brown to rotate. One eye on the Wakey game as well, interesting to see our approach after the procession in today's second half.

Supreme effort last Saturday, backed up today. I suspect a game too far on Monday and retribution against Wakey next week. FC put a lot into defence today. Not expecting them to lie down but give it a good dig, bit like the cup last season. Mark Sneyd is back to his brilliant best. The way he organised the line both attack and defence was excellent.
Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:29 pm
bonaire
Supreme effort last Saturday, backed up today. I suspect a game too far on Monday and retribution against Wakey next week. FC put a lot into defence today. Not expecting them to lie down but give it a good dig, bit like the cup last season. Mark Sneyd is back to his brilliant best. The way he organised the line both attack and defence was excellent.


Bienek if fit surely must get a game as we rotate the squad,but hasnt been mentioned.
With Ratu back probably move Jack Logan back to centre and give Tuimavave a break
Maybe Connor Scott will play at left centre.
Expect Connor,Sneyd and Kelly selected but rotated again
Forwards coming in Hadley,Thompson,Fash and possibly Brown.
Fri Apr 19, 2019 4:49 pm
Hasbag
Definitely give some of the reserve players a go. They're a tough side to beat no matter what teams we both put out. Make sure our star larkers are fit and ready to go against Wakey next week cause that is a game we really could do with winning. We're not gonna catch Saints but we need to be aiming to finish above Wakey

