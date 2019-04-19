Yeah well you dummies who wanted rid of a coach that was winning trophies have got what you asked for but if you think Wane returning would make that much difference you're deluded. Ian Lenegan is responsible for where we are right now. Years of terrible recruitment and 'value' signings replacing world class players are coming home to roost. Throw the current coaching situation on top and Lenegan has got what he asked for, a team of crappers and past it players that are as confused with the coaching situation as you and i are.
Adrian Lam is not to blame, the recruitment and the cost cutting is. There was plenty of effort today but we were just playing a better side. We lost 2 of our biggest competitors in Tomkins and Bateman and that hunger is really hard to replicate. I dont even think Wane would make much difference.
This year should be consolidation make sure we dont finish bottom and then allow Lam to construct a squad of players he wants and can work with. I have no doubts that Adrian Lam will be a good coach, but he took on a job that was a no win situation. Now Edwards has shown his true colours we should back him. Panic sacking your coach every year you struggle isnt the answer
