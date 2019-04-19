WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - (*&^^%^ dumb referee

Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 3:19 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Fri Apr 19, 2019 3:19 pm
The_Enforcer
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
When did offside become ok? Saints line all over the damn place. Im not one to blame refs but how can you possibly compete when you're playing a different game?
Re: (*&^^%^ dumb referee
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 3:31 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Fri Apr 19, 2019 3:31 pm
The_Enforcer
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Saints centre then stood so far offside he picks up a stupid loose pass from Leulaui.
Re: (*&^^%^ dumb referee
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 3:59 pm
Posted by cadoo on Fri Apr 19, 2019 3:59 pm
cadoo
Joined: Sat Dec 23, 2006 4:15 pm
Referee did give them a lot but their forwards trampled ours and so they earned it.
Re: (*&^^%^ dumb referee
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 3:59 pm
Posted by Azul on Fri Apr 19, 2019 3:59 pm
Azul
Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Clutching at straws, I’m afraid.

