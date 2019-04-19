WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL RD 12 | Wakefield Trinity (A)

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL RD 12 | Wakefield Trinity (A)

Post a reply
SL RD 12 | Wakefield Trinity (A)
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 9:29 am
Posted by Frosties. on Fri Apr 19, 2019 9:29 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 93
Rep Position: 47th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8769
Huge injury list for Wakefield for this game.

Miller, Johnstone, Tupou, Arundel, Brough, Fifita, Randell, Huby, Ashurst, Batchelor and England.
Re: SL RD 12 | Wakefield Trinity (A)
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 9:34 am
Posted by rollin thunder on Fri Apr 19, 2019 9:34 am
rollin thunder Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 154
Rep Position: 23rd / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 3061
Frosties. wrote:
Huge injury list for Wakefield for this game.

Miller, Johnstone, Tupou, Arundel, Brough, Fifita, Randell, Huby, Ashurst, Batchelor and England.

Wakey do look a bit busted, a moral bousting win today and stay injury free and hopefully at keast Merrin back Monday, think we can get this one. A bad defeat again today and its curtains for confindence.
Re: SL RD 12 | Wakefield Trinity (A)
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 10:37 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Fri Apr 19, 2019 10:37 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 242
Rep Position: 13th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 3112
Wakefield have a few injuries, as do Leeds, Wakefield also have an extra day turnaround with playing Thursday as opposed to Friday. Either way we can’t afford to lose this must win game.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheekydiddles, Frosties., Gotcha, Holmes, Lanzarote Rhino, Maverick Rhino, tad rhino, The Ghost of '99, Trebor1 and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,877,3041,67977,5414,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 07:05
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
SOUTHS
TODAY 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
TODAY 12:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
HULL KR
TODAY 14:30
 CH1
CRUSADERS
v
WEST WALES
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST.HELENS
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
SALFORD
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD BULLS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
COVENTRY BEARS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
DONCASTER
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
OLDHAM
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
WHITEHAVEN
TODAY 18:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 18:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
YORK
TODAY 19:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)