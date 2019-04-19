WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tickets

Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 7:47 am
Posted by Pieman on Fri Apr 19, 2019 7:47 am
Pieman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 110th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2897
Location: Atherton
Got 2 free tickets going today in the east stand if anyones interested
Re: Tickets
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:02 am
Posted by Jukesays on Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:02 am
Jukesays
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 83
Rep Position: 55th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5749
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Pieman wrote:
Got 2 free tickets going today in the east stand if anyones interested


Just tried to ring you, will message you now
Not sure if your on same number
Re: Tickets
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:03 am
Posted by Pieman on Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:03 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 110th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2897
Location: Atherton
changed my number Andy, I did txt everyone :), you want them you can have them
Re: Tickets
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:07 am
Posted by Jukesays on Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:07 am
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 83
Rep Position: 55th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5749
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
Pieman wrote:
changed my number Andy, I did txt everyone :), you want them you can have them


Cheers pal
I have 2 numbers down for you, I'm not tech savvy and in the 21st century, maybe I'm perfect for the wigan rlfc marketing role!!!!
Re: Tickets
Post Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:08 am
Posted by Pieman on Fri Apr 19, 2019 8:08 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 110th / 77,541
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2897
Location: Atherton
hahahah messaged you pal

