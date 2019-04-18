WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mcb

Thu Apr 18, 2019 11:08 pm
newgroundb4cas
newgroundb4cas
Been out for 6-7 month on a beach comes back to play like that. Fair play to the lad. Still think CAS first try was a blatent knock on . All.in all tackled well.and v enthusiastic not many better wingers about.
Thu Apr 18, 2019 11:14 pm
PopTart
PopTart
Assuming we have a centre who can give him the ball I reckon he'll go well for us.
Probably best player for Wakefield.
Thu Apr 18, 2019 11:15 pm
Khlav Kalash
Khlav Kalash
Great finisher, ideal replacement for Johnstone, bit rusty under high balls, regardless whether it was a knock on or not he should've claimed it.
