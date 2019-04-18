WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian McDermott - Mantality Interview

Brian McDermott - Mantality Interview
Post Thu Apr 18, 2019 10:35 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Thu Apr 18, 2019 10:35 pm
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=34vq8p_i234

Well worth a listen on what it takes to coach a winning team. For those Leeds fans who say he was lucky with the team he inherited, he reveals that in the 2015 preseason he had to seriously convince the senior players to do double sessions in preseason that they didn’t want to do that saw us rip up the league that year.

Shows the different side to coaching away from the usual tactical stuff.
