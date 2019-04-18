This season. We are under powered and under strength .All the effort to win promotion for what. Dead certs to go down as it stands. I feel sorry for Ward and the players. Heard from 2 sources Ward asked for more and was told no. And if anyone pipes up "why should Hughes spend more", because he is the man in charge. If he has no ambition for a top flight club, find someone that does. Crowds won't come to see us get tonked each week. Well, you've lost yourself another fan as I'm not going through the ballache journey if the club shows no desire. Championship rugby and our best youngsters leaving. Such a waste