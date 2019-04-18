Not a terrace singer tbh but I do like what it adds to the occasion (other than the rectum of Wigan, which is now very boring)
'we love David Fifita' is still ok but how about supplementing it with this one....'the big big bopper comes bob bob bobbing along' to the tune of the Red Red Robin.
Just an idea, I'll get my coat.
