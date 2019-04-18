WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Song for Dave

Song for Dave
Post Thu Apr 18, 2019 2:15 pm
Posted by Fishermanscap on Thu Apr 18, 2019 2:15 pm
Not a terrace singer tbh but I do like what it adds to the occasion (other than the rectum of Wigan, which is now very boring)

'we love David Fifita' is still ok but how about supplementing it with this one....'the big big bopper comes bob bob bobbing along' to the tune of the Red Red Robin.

Just an idea, I'll get my coat. :CURTAIN:
Re: Song for Dave
Post Thu Apr 18, 2019 2:32 pm
Posted by dboy on Thu Apr 18, 2019 2:32 pm
To which rival fans sing back "shoot the b******".

I'll give it a miss.

