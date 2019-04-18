Come on then thinking back over the years, whats your favourite performance, victory or try from a derby game against Castleford.
I'll start us off... Castleford away 2011.
24-4 down at halftime followed by 4 tries in 17 minutes meaning Trinity took the win 28-24! Huby and Arundel both in the Castleford starting 17 that day.
