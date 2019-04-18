WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford - Local Derby

Castleford - Local Derby
Post Thu Apr 18, 2019 11:40 am
Posted by TheDreadnought on Thu Apr 18, 2019 11:40 am
Come on then thinking back over the years, whats your favourite performance, victory or try from a derby game against Castleford.

I'll start us off... Castleford away 2011.

24-4 down at halftime followed by 4 tries in 17 minutes meaning Trinity took the win 28-24! Huby and Arundel both in the Castleford starting 17 that day.
Re: Castleford - Local Derby
Post Thu Apr 18, 2019 12:09 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Thu Apr 18, 2019 12:09 pm
The original MPG was certainly memorable and the game at the Jungle when they were relegated, from next to bottom, with Catalan having been exempt from relegation that year.
Re: Castleford - Local Derby
Post Thu Apr 18, 2019 12:51 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Thu Apr 18, 2019 12:51 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
The original MPG was certainly memorable and the game at the Jungle when they were relegated, from next to bottom, with Catalan having been exempt from relegation that year.


Wasn't it the other way round with Catalans exempt for the £m game? The game in 2004 when we beat them at Cas kept Widnes up in their place I think.
